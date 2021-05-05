Rockford organization concerned about damage to Elks Club

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of a Rockford association say a downtown property has become dangerous for the public, and the owner needs to be held accountable.

River District Board members tell us recent storms damaged the roof on the Elks Club. They’re worried a section of it will fall and hit cars driving by.

Argyll Properties owns that building and says no one has alerted them to any damage and they weren’t made aware there were problems with the roof.

The district’s interim board president says the local court system needs to make sure the Elks Club owner takes care of the building.

“We can not allow this continued neglect and no maintenance on a building that’s really a huge part of our history, and we need to preserve and protect that as citizens,” said Gary Anderson, the Interim Board President for the River District Association.

The building was purchased for $15,000 a decade ago and is currently on the market for nearly $400,00. Argyll Properties tells us they have tried to make improvements but COVID is slowing things down.