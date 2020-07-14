Rockford Park District acquires lot of former Rockford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford can mark down another win in the battle against Blighted Properties. The land that used to be home to a one-time eye-sore is expected to benefit the people living around it.

The benefits are coming in the form of a park expansion. Brown Park on North Main is going to get a little bit bigger. The Rockford Park District is acquiring the land next to it where the former Rockford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center used to be.

It closed back in 2011. Then in 2018, a fire tore through the building and it was eventually demolished. Now, the land is covered in grass and according to Park Planner Tim Bragg, the process of expanding the park will be seamless.

“It becomes a quality of life thing you know if you have neighborhoods or areas in the town where there is blight you’re looking to attract new people more businesses to your community and they see pockets of blight it won’t be a positive variable to have them come to your city,” Bragg explained.

Bragg says that although there are no immediate plans to do more with the property, he says the Park District is constantly on the lookout to find ways to make their parks better.

