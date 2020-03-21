Rockford Park District closes playgrounds, skate parks in wake of Stay at Home order

Breaking News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Rockford Park District shuts down more facilities after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issues a stay at home order.

All Rockford Park District playgrounds and skate parks will be closed to the public from Saturday, March 21st at 5 p.m. through April 7th. 86 playgrounds and 4 skate parks are affected by the decision.

“We know so many people spend lots of quality family time at our playgrounds so it is incredibly hard for us to ask residents who utilize these specific park amenities to refrain for a few weeks,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine. “Playgrounds and skate parks tend to be gathering places which are prohibited within the Executive Order. We hope that these additional short term sacrifices that we are being told to implement will help the overall safety and health of our community as that remains our top priority.”

All parks, paths, trails, and dog parks will remain open.

Social distancing requirements must be followed. No more than 10 people will be allowed and everyone must remain 6 feet apart.

The closure decision comes a week after the park district shut down all golf courses and indoor facilities.

You can find a complete list of what is open and closed on the Rockford Park District website.

