Rockford Park District creates e-sports league

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While sports are postponed until further notice do to COIVD-19, the virtual sports world is more popular than ever across the country. In Rockford, some people are looking for new opportunities to game.

Lamont Jones, the Manager of Youth Sports and Community Outreach at the Rockford Park District, says this is the perfect time to launch their first online gaming league. The district wants to make sure people of all ages are included.

“We’re not going to be playing games that are R-rated, or violent, or that have bad language. So that’s why we chose Rocket League. It’s a game for all ages, and it’s a fun game,” Jones explained.

Jones said that he’d been working on offering an e-sports league well before the COVID-19 pandemic. There are already a number of gaming teams at local schools.

“Right now, there’s a team out at Rockford University. Guilford High School actually has two teams. The other three Rockford public high schools have teams. Rock Valley College has a team, and right down the road at NIU they have a team,” Jones added.

E-sports can help children with problem-solving and other skills that they might not practice elsewhere.

“With most sports, you can get by with physical skill alone, but with e-sports, you’ve got to strategize and really think your way through the games. So I think it’s going to be a real benefit for our kids right now.”

Jones also added that if the league is successful they could offer more options in the future, like NBA 2k or Madden football tournaments.

The league will have three different divisions based on experience and skill level. For more details on how to join, click here.

