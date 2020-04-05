Rockford Park District encourages people to use their facilities while maintaining social distancing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Park District administrators have been encouraging people to use their facilities for walking during the stay-at-home order.

However, they do warn that if people go to the park to exercise they should avoid playground equipment and stay 6 feet away from each other at all times.

Mayor Tom McNamara applauds the steps the aprk district has takem to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“They’re sacrificing and taking aggressive action. They’ve done so since the beginning of this pandemic,” Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Julie Bosma is just one of many people that frequents parks like Highland park and says she feels for kids who can’t take full advantage of what the neighborhood parks have to offer. She says she understands why the park district has to take these drastic measures.

“It’s unfortunate that they have to. I totally understand both sides of it. I understand kids needing to be outside, and needing to play, and not fully understanding why can’t I play with my friends. I understand the park district having to do it because we’re trying to discourage it,” Julie Bosma said.

The park district also removed tennis nets and soccer nets from some of their facilities to try to prevent further large crowds.