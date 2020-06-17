Rockford Park District hangs flower baskets to ‘beautify’ city streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A number of Rockford streets are getting a splash of color this week as the Rockford Park District is hanging baskets of flowers around town.

The district says the initiative is part of its beautification effort.

Portions of 7th Street, North Main, East State, and Water Streets received the baskets.

The park district says compared to previous years, they’re working with less this time around.

“We are hanging up a lot less baskets due to the pandemic, with budget cuts and everything, so we are hanging a little bit less,” said the Rockford Park District’s Michael Defrancisco. “But, it is nice that we’re getting some out this year. It will make the community look a little bit better.”

Crews hung up just under 200 flower baskets, more than 100 fewer than last summer.

