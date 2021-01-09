Rockford Park District kicks off winter activities for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District wants to come play outside an learn some new activities! It’s part of their ‘Time to Play: Winter Edition.’

Every Saturday through February, kids can get outside and go play at Brown and Wantz Parks. The Park District says they make crafts and host activities–like snowglobe kickball and disc golf clinics.

The activities are free, you just have to pre-register online. Organizers say this new event was sparked because of the pandemic.

“For a lot of these kids they were in the house for winter break, they’re in the house when the school shut down so we really wanted to get them out, get them active and just kind of enjoying the normal things to get their mind off of this situation that we’re stuck in,” said Ashya Ford, the recreation coordinator for Rockford Park District.

