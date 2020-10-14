Rockford Park District releases proposed budget cuts, drawing some criticism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Park leaders present their ideas to move the district forward. Executive Director Jay Sandine laid out the 2020 Action Plan during a Zoom meeting Tuesday evening.

Nearly 200 people logged on. Among the cuts proposed are the closures of Elliot Golf Course and Riverview Ice House. Other cuts include reducing Sportscore One from three fields down to two.

Sadine says it’s following the needs and demands made by the community.

“Our taxpayers told us loud and clear reduce your footprint, live within your means and place your limited resources in areas we value the most.” Sandine said. “Don’t spend the majority of our tax dollars on ice rinks, golf courses, sports facilities and another individual benefit, pay to play facilities,”

A venue that will re-open this winter is Snow Park at Alpine Hills. It had closed last winter as part of budget cuts.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara was unable to attend the Zoom call due to a conflicting City Council meeting. He released a statement on his thoughts regarding the plan. See below:

