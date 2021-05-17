Rockford Park District revamps Atwoods Trails in New Milford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline hiking trail has seen a lot of action amid the pandmec. Atwood Trails in New Milford is an outdoors destination through all four seasons.

That’s why the Rockford Park District is revamping the path.

Crews broke ground of Phase Two of a construction project on Monday. It includes creating trails at different levels of difficulty for all to enjoy.

“The Atwood Silence Board Trail system, which is approximately 5 miles of purpose-built, off-road single track, which are off-road trails for mountainbikers, trail runners, cross country skiers, hikers, all manner of outdoor uses,” said Ian Linnabary, a member of the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners.

The renovations are being funded through tax dollars and donors.