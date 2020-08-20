Rockford park getting big upgrades

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Park is getting a new look from the ground-up and the people who will use the park have a say in what the end result will look like.

Keye-Mallquist Park is slated to get a new playground, outdoor fitness equipment, sports courts, and fields–to name a few. About $600,000 is going into the project.

To make sure the community will get the most out of the new park, Rockford’s Park District asked people living nearby to help pick a concept.

“To be able to have them to basically this is what I want in my playground or this is what I don’t want in my playground is a big this for us. Because you know we can pick it all we want but if it doesn’t serve the purpose of fulfilling and satisfying our customers then it’s not really a service,” said Ashya Ford, the recreation coordinator for the Rockford Park District.

The park is expected to be finished in Spring 2021.

