Rockford pastor receives key to the city after 48 years of service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local pastor is being recognzied for his dedication to his church and the Forest City. Reverend Perry Bennett is now the proud owner of a key to the city of Rockford.

The pastor has served the Macedonia Baptist Church for 48 years. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara presented the token of appreciation and gave a proclamation Sunday afternoon in the presence of family and friends.

“You may be one of the few people now that have received a key to the city from both my father and myself and I just want to say it’s an honor,” Mayor McNamara said.

Church members also held a drive-by parade to show their gratitude for his decades of service.

“It made me feel better. I think it makes my life much better when people show you that they love you and they show that there’s still love among people,” Rev. Bennett said.

