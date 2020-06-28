Rockford pastor receives key to the city after 48 years of service

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local pastor is being recognzied for his dedication to his church and the Forest City. Reverend Perry Bennett is now the proud owner of a key to the city of Rockford.

The pastor has served the Macedonia Baptist Church for 48 years. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara presented the token of appreciation and gave a proclamation Sunday afternoon in the presence of family and friends.

“You may be one of the few people now that have received a key to the city from both my father and myself and I just want to say it’s an honor,” Mayor McNamara said.

Church members also held a drive-by parade to show their gratitude for his decades of service.

“It made me feel better. I think it makes my life much better when people show you that they love you and they show that there’s still love among people,” Rev. Bennett said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories