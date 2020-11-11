Rockford PD ask for help finding man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police officers responded to the 1300 block of 17th Avenue for a report of sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 18 on Wednesday, October 28th.

Rockford Police Department detectives identified the suspect as 38-year-old Joseph Coon, of Rockford. Officials say the victim knew him.

Coon remains on the loose as of Tuesday evening and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Coon is wanted on charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, Criminal Sexual Assault, and Unlawful Restraint.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

