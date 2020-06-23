Rockford PD ask for help in search for hit-and-run suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police responded to a report of hit-and-run in the 2000 block of 17th Avenue. Officials say a juvenile pedestrian was hit by a green truck.

On Tuesday, officials released video captured on a nearby doorbell camera.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect, described as an older black male, bald, who is known to drive through the area in search of scrap metal. The vehicle is described as an older model

green pick-up truck.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

