Rockford PD responds to crash on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Rockford Police responded to a crash near the 2800 block of E. State Street.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area. Vale Avenue can be used to bypass the accident.

It is not currently clear if anyone was injured.

