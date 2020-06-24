Rockford PD: Suspect fired three shots at teenager on N. Independence Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Rockford Police received a report of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Independence Avenue.

Investigators say an unknown male stepped out of a dark colored vehicle and fired three shots towards a 15 year-old male.

6:35 PM. Aggravated Discharge 400 Blk N. Independence Ave. Unknown black male suspect exited dark vehicle and shot 3 times in the direction of a 15 yr old male. Doesn’t appear anything was struck. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 24, 2020

Officials did not find anything that was struck by the bullets. No one was reported injured.

The shooting is still under investigation.

