Rockford PD: Suspect fired three shots at teenager on N. Independence Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Rockford Police received a report of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Independence Avenue.
Investigators say an unknown male stepped out of a dark colored vehicle and fired three shots towards a 15 year-old male.
Officials did not find anything that was struck by the bullets. No one was reported injured.
The shooting is still under investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford police arrest man for burglary at restaurant
- Rockford man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of Wisconsin juvenile
- Not kidding around: Woman sues for paternity test on goats
- Man wrangles shark with bare hands off Delaware beach
- Rockford man wanted on burglary charges
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!