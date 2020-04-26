Rockford Peach Helen ‘Sis’ Waddell celebrates a socially distant 90th birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Peach Helen “Sis” Waddell turned 90 years old over the weekend and her family celebrated the big milestone the best way they could. Loved ones and community members piled in the drive-thru parade that featured a total of over 130 cars.

Waddell has inspired plenty in the Stateline region so many people showed up to show their appreciation.

“I’m not blood related, but we’re related because of our love for baseball. The support is just amazing, 132 cars drove through and just to see the smile on her face and happiness on her face is well worth standing out here in the rain to watch,” explained Rachael James, who plays for the Rockford Starfires.

The soundtrack for the event included music from the movie ‘A League of Their Own.’ “Sis” even had a microphone so she could thank party-goes from a safe distance.

Waddell played on the Peaches’ 1950 championship team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She left her home in Pennsylvania as a young woman to come to Rockford for a tryout. She has made Rockford her home ever since.

She has been one of the most visible Peaches since ‘A League Of Their Own’ was released. She has made numerous public appearances including autograph signings.

