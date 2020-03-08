Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint near Beach Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they responded to a report of armed robbery to a pizza delivery driver around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near the 4200 block of Beach Street on the southeast side of Rockford.

Officials did not give a description but say two black males approximately 16-20 years old approached the driver as he walked up the residence.

One of the suspects flashed a handgun and demanded cash. The two pizzas were also stolen.

Police did not provide more details. This is an ongoing investigation.

