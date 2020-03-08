ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they responded to a report of armed robbery to a pizza delivery driver around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened near the 4200 block of Beach Street on the southeast side of Rockford.
Officials did not give a description but say two black males approximately 16-20 years old approached the driver as he walked up the residence.
One of the suspects flashed a handgun and demanded cash. The two pizzas were also stolen.
Police did not provide more details. This is an ongoing investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Red wine flows from faucets in an Italian town after malfunction
- Tennessee family gifted special needs van after tornado
- Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint near Beach Street
- SMA testing at birth on track to start this summer
- Texas boy sells ‘CoroNo Gel’ sanitizer at neighborhood stand
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!