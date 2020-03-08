Rockford pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint near Beach Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they responded to a report of armed robbery to a pizza delivery driver around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near the 4200 block of Beach Street on the southeast side of Rockford.

Officials did not give a description but say two black males approximately 16-20 years old approached the driver as he walked up the residence.

Armed robbery – 4200 Beach st. Rockford Police responded to this area around 1140am for an armed robbery to a pizza delivery driver. Two black males 16-20 yo approached the driver as he walked up. One suspect produced a handgun and demanded his money. 2 pizzas were stolen. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 8, 2020

One of the suspects flashed a handgun and demanded cash. The two pizzas were also stolen.

Police did not provide more details. This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

