Rockford police announce arrests after robberies, several shootings over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to several reports of shots fired over the weekend. Officials announced at least three arrests on Monday.

Police announced the arrest of a Rayshawn Hayes, 22, in connection to a Friday afternoon shooting near the 900 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police say two individuals fired shots from across the parking lot when a car began to park. Police say they found two people who were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. One of the victims had returned gunfire.

Officers were able to recover a gun and ammunition inside the home.

Hayes, of Rockford, is facing one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Reckless Discharge, along with various traffic offenses.

Police also announced the arrest regarding a burglary call in the 2300 block of Douglas Street early Friday morning. Investigators say a man was attempting to remove a refrigerator from a home.

Officials identified 56-year old Leo King, Jr. near the scene was he was charged with Residential Burglary.

On Saturday around 7:00 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of Auburn Street after a suspect had been detained by Metro Security. Officials say the man was in possession of over 80 grams of cannabis, two firearms, and $1,175 in cash.

Investigators say at least one of the weapons was reported as stolen.

Victor Moore, 27, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Weapon, No valid FOID, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to Deliver.

Police also say that one person was robbed at gunpoint Saturday around 3:00 p.m. Officials say the victim was a minor and sitting on his front porch when an armed male demanded money and a cell phone. The victim complied with the robber and let him into the home.

Investigators say the man pointed the gun at the victim. The juvenile victim locked himself in the bathroom while the suspect ransacked the home and ran away.

See below for the full weekend incident report from the Rockford Police Department.

