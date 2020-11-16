Rockford police announce arrests after weekend shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several suspects were arrested over the weekend after shooting incidents in Rockford, police announced Monday.

Early Sunday around 12:50 a.m., Rockford officers responded to the 200 block of S. Main Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers found 23-year-old Xavier Holden at a parking lot near the scene. Authorities say that they also found a discarded weapon and several spent shell casings.

Xavier Holden

No one was hurt but police say that multiple vehicles and two buildings were hit by bullets.

Holden is facing the charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

On Sunday, around 11:20 p.m., Rockford officers were called to the 4400 block of Auburn Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with three men inside. While investigating, officers found a gun inside the vehicle.

Jarvis Simpson

25-year-old Jarvis Simpson was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Defaced Firearm, and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.

One passenger, 26-year-old Joshua Miller, was also charged with Resisting Arrest.

