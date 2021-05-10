Rockford Police arrest alleged drug dealer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 42-year-old Bruce Castleberry, a known felon, for allegedly dealing cocaine and fentanyl in the Rockford area.

According to police, officers received several complaints of drug dealing in the 900 block of N. Horsman Street. Castleberry was identified as a suspect.

On May 5th, police executed a search warrant at the residence and say fentanyl, cocaine, several unidentified pills, a loaded handgun and ammunition were found.

Castleberry was charged with being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.