Rockford Police arrest fugitive sex offender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 39-year-old Curtis Thomas, who failed to report his annual status as a sex offender, is now in custody.

Curtis is required to register his status and location as a sex offender each year, but did not.

The Illinois Sex Offender Registry says Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual abuse to a 14-year-old victim when he was 18-years-old.

On Friday, June 18th, police put out a wanted bulletin for Thomas. On Monday, June 21st, they announced his arrest.

Police say Thomas faces a new charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.