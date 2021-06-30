Rockford Police ask public to help in ATV crackdown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking the public to file complaints of ATV and other off-road vehicles on city streets.

“We are aware of the ongoing issues with ATV’s & other off-road vehicles on the streets of Rockford. Illinois law states that any motorized, unlicensed vehicle on the street is illegal. We need the public’s assistance in locating the violators and where they reside,” police said on Wednesday.

Complaints can be filed on the RPD website. Police ask for photos to help with their investigations.

Rockford drivers have previously voiced concern over 4-wheelers disrupting traffic on city street.