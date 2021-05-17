Rockford Police catch suspect in the act of burglarizing Burlington Coat Factory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Tyshawn Ferguson, 32, was caught in the act while burglarizing Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the store, located at 6260 E. State, around 12:50 a.m.

Upon their arrival, a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed Ferguson checking the cash registers, police said.

When Ferguson allegedly fled to the rear of the store to escape, he was captured by Rockford Police Officers.

Ferguson was charged with burglary and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.