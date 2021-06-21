Rockford Police confiscate weapons, make arrest during investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Travon Davis was taken into custody on Saturday, and three guns were recovered during an investigation, police say.

According to Rockford Police, officers witnessed a wanted subject in a vehicle in the 500 block of John Street around 1:30 a.m. When they approached, the suspect fled and was not found, but police searched the car and found the weapons.

Davis, who was one of three men detained by police, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Davis currently faces charges for a April 2020 incident in which he, along with James Patrick Yance, 22, and two boys, ages 12 and 16 at the time, allegedly robbed a man outside Rockford Food and Liquor, at 1725 Kishwaukee Street.