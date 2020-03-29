Rockford Police Department hiring adjustments amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Department has been looking for new recruits and taking applications all month. They are still taking applications until Tuesday, the 31st. The department is making adjustments to the hiring process as a response to COVID-19 closures.

The press release sent out on Sunday states in part:

With the issues that have arisen with COVID-19, we’ve realized that testing dates and locations will need to be rescheduled. We have also learned that due to office and school closures, getting the appropriate transcripts and documents has proven difficult for some applicants. The required documents are only needed once the written exam is taken.

Those interested can still apply here.

