Rockford Police Department is hiring new officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve ever wanted to become a Rockford Police Officer, now’s your chance.

The department announced Monday that it is accepting applications for entry level and experienced police officers, with a starting salary of $53,867 for entry level and $58,116 for transfers.

“During these difficult times, you can be the one who makes a difference,” said Recruiting Officer Katy Statler. ”Rockford Police officers not only have a chance to better their own lives with the many opportunities available to them in the 2nd largest department in the State of Illinois, but also to better the lives of their families and those who live in the community they serve.”

Those seeking a career in law enforcement must successfully complete a multi-step process. Applications are available online at rpdwantsyou.com and must be completed online by Monday, May 31, 2021. The Human Resources Office at City Hall, 425 E. State Street, has computers available to apply online.