ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police ended a standoff with an armed suspect peacefully Friday evening.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Parmele St. some time before 6 p.m..

Officers on the scene said the standoff started after someone was stabbed.

The suspect is in custody after police say they negotiated a peaceful surrender. Police have not identified the suspect, or the charges they may face.

No word on the condition of the stabbing victim.