Rockford Police find heroin, cocaine during arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say James Smith-Johnson, 26, was arrested on narcotics charges during a traffic stop.

Police say Smith-Johnson ignored officers in the 300 block of Bayliss Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, May 21st. He then got out of the vehicle, ran into a nearby residence, and then came back out. When he did, police say they took him into custody.

Police say they found 14 grams of heroin and baggies of cocaine during his arrest.

Smith-Johnson was charged with Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Various Traffic Violations.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Smith-Johnson has had previous run ins with law enforcement, on weapons charges, sexual assault, and beating an ex-girlfriend during a home invasion.