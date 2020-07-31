Rockford Police investigate 10th St. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a man is shot in Rockford Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 3200 block of 10th Street.

Shooting investigation in the 3200 block of 10th Street. One adult male subject transported to a local hospital. Condition unknown at this time. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 31, 2020

Police say a male victim was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Police have not released suspect information, but say there is no threat to the community.

