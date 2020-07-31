Rockford Police investigate 10th St. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a man is shot in Rockford Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 3200 block of 10th Street.

Police say a male victim was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Police have not released suspect information, but say there is no threat to the community.

