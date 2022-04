ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are investigating after a man is shot Thursday evening.

Police were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m..

A male victim was found at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

11th Street between 6th and 6th Avenues is temporarily closed.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…