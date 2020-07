ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigate after a man is shot Thursday night on the 1000 block of Filmore Street.

Police were called to the scene after a male victim arrived at a local hospital. He had been shot multiple times.

No word on the severity of his injuries.

No word on a suspect.

If you have any information call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.