ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are investigating after a Thursday evening shooting.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue around 8:30 p.m..

An adult male victim was found at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation in the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Adult male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Please avoid the area as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 25, 2022

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is developing story…