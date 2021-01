ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Friday night shooting.

Police tweeted about the shooting around 9:30 p.m..

Aggravated Battery With Firearm occurred in the area of Auburn and Ridge Non life threatening injuries reported at this time On going investigation Please avoid the area — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2021

According to police the shooting occurred near the intersection of Auburn St. and Ridge Ave..

One person was shot. Their injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

No word on a suspect.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story…