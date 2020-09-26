Rockford Police investigate after one person seriously injured in shooting near Rock Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers were called to the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday where they were told one person was shot.

Officers found the shooting victim with serious injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

No word yet on the victim’s condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

