Rockford Police investigate after one person seriously injured in shooting near Rock Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers were called to the 1500 block of Rock Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday where they were told one person was shot.
Officers found the shooting victim with serious injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital.
No word yet on the victim’s condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
