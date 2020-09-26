Rockford Police investigate after suspect robs Dollar Tree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A suspect robbed a Dollar Tree store at 6340 E. State Street Friday night.
Rockford Police tweeted about the robbery just before 10 p.m..
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information should call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 888-769-STOP(7867).
