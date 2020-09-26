Rockford Police investigate after suspect robs Dollar Tree

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A suspect robbed a Dollar Tree store at 6340 E. State Street Friday night.

Rockford Police tweeted about the robbery just before 10 p.m..

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information should call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 888-769-STOP(7867).

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories