Rockford Police investigate after Thursday night shooting sends one to hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate a Thursday night shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of Cunningham Street and Sanford Street a little after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say a male victim was shot. He reportedly took himself to a nearby hospital.

No word on his condition.

No suspect information has been provided.

If you have any information call Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

