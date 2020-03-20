Rockford Police investigate after Thursday night shooting sends one to hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:
Shooting Investigation_1548304237569.jpg.jpg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate a Thursday night shooting.

Officers were called to the intersection of Cunningham Street and Sanford Street a little after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say a male victim was shot. He reportedly took himself to a nearby hospital.

No word on his condition.

No suspect information has been provided.

If you have any information call Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories