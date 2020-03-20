Rockford Police investigate after Thursday night shooting sends one to hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate a Thursday night shooting.
Officers were called to the intersection of Cunningham Street and Sanford Street a little after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say a male victim was shot. He reportedly took himself to a nearby hospital.
No word on his condition.
No suspect information has been provided.
If you have any information call Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900.
