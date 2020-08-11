Rockford Police investigate Auburn St. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are investigating a Monday night shooting along Auburn Street.

Shots Fired: Auburn St and Horsman St is temporarily closed to a weapons violation incident. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 11, 2020

Police say shots were fired near the intersection of Auburn Street and Horsman Street.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

We will provide an update when one is available.

