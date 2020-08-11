Rockford Police investigate Auburn St. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are investigating a Monday night shooting along Auburn Street.
Police say shots were fired near the intersection of Auburn Street and Horsman Street.
The intersection is closed while police investigate.
We will provide an update when one is available.
