Police investigate Rockford double shooting, one killed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – At least one person has been killed after a double shooting.
The shooting happened around 8:20pm Friday in the 3800 block of Sage Drive near Alpine and Riverside. Police told us a man was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. A second victim was also taken to the hospital. But, she’s expected to survive.
Investigators have not announced any arrests or suspect at this time.
We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
