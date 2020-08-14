Rockford Police investigate Newburg Rd. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Thursday night shooting along Newburg Road.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Newburg Road, just east of South Alpine Road, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

No word on injuries or suspects.

Eastbound traffic will be temporarily closed while police investigate.

