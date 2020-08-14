ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Thursday night shooting along Newburg Road.
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Newburg Road, just east of South Alpine Road, around 8 p.m. Thursday.
No word on injuries or suspects.
Eastbound traffic will be temporarily closed while police investigate.
This is a developing story…
- Rockford Police investigate Newburg Rd. shooting
- High school boys golf season underway with Boylan Invitational
- Rockford officer accused of battery makes first court appearance
- Rockford man charged for sexual assault of a child
- Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!