Rockford Police investigate Newburg Rd. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Thursday night shooting along Newburg Road.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Newburg Road, just east of South Alpine Road, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

No word on injuries or suspects.

Eastbound traffic will be temporarily closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story…

