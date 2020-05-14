One person dead, four others hurt after shooting at Rockford Citgo on W. State St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene at the Citgo ‘Way Low’ gas station at 2419 W. State Street for a report of shots fired.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said that around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers identified five victims struck by gunfire. One victim has already been declared deceased. One person has critical injuries while three others have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, but no further information is available. Officers say there were multiple shooters.

Police Chief O’Shea called the uptick in violence “aggravating” since the community had recently been in the right direction, statistically. He is asking the public for help in finding the suspects.

