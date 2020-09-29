Rockford Police investigate evening shooting near Eastmoreland Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Rockford police officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Louisiana Road and Eastmoreland Avenue.

There were nearly two dozen markers on the street. One car was struck by bullets.

Officials say no one was hurt.

