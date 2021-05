ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Seminary and Harrison Avenue.

RPD tweeted about the incident at 5:30 p.m.

Police are investigating a shooting at Seminary and Harrison. Please avoid the area as all lanes currently closed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 23, 2021

All lanes are closed to allow officers to investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.