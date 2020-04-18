Rockford Police investigate shooting on Auburn Street, standoff with suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were called around 4 p.m. on Saturday to the scene of a shooting on Auburn Street, in between Rockton and Ridge Avenue.

Please avoid Auburn st between ridge and rockton ave due to an ongoing investigation of an aggravated battery with a firearm — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 18, 2020

Officials tell us that no life threatening injuries were sustained.

Officers are currently negotiating with a suspect to get them out of a nearby residence, as of 5:22 p.m.

Eyewitness News has someone on scene and will provide updates when they become available.

