Rockford police investigate shooting on Broadway, but victims reportedly ‘uncooperative’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two apartments were hit by gunfire in a shooting on Broadway early Thursday morning, but Rockford Police say the occupants were uncooperative and no injuries were reported.

According to police, officers heard the shots around 3:05 a.m. and responded to the 100 block of Broadway. There, they found multiple spent shell casings in the roadway, and said two apartments received gunfire.

Police say there were seven occupants in one of the apartments, two men and five teens, all of whom refused to talk about the incident.

No one was apparently injured in the shooting, but police say they found two handguns inside the apartment.