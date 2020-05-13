Rockford Police investigate shooting on Montague Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a reported shooting on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Officials say the incident occurred near 1900 Montague Street.
Officials say that one person was shot with non-life threatening injuries. A neighbor nearby said she was with a group that was holding a vigil for the eight year anniversary of the death of her son when they heard “ten or so” gunshots.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We will provide further details as they become available.
