One man injured, Rockford Police investigate shooting on Park Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired around the 700 block of Park Avenue in Rockford around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Rockford PD Lieutenant Kevin Nordberg told Eyewitness News that there was an argument between two neighboring houses. One male victim fired two shots.

He was taken to a local medical facility for surgery. Officials say no suspect taken into custody but there is no threat to the community.

