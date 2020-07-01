Rockford police investigate three early morning shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating three weapons violations happening within a few hours of each other.

Police tweeted about the first incident at 12:21 Wednesday morning from the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. Nothing was hit and no injuries were reported.

A second tweet came in around 2:30 a.m. Officers were investigating on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue. Police say two cars were reportedly shooting at each other. No injuries were reported.

Around 3 a.m., police tweeted about a weapons violation on the 600 block of Score Street. A structure was hit. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Police have not said if the incidents are connected.
This is an ongoing investigation…

