Rockford Police investigate after man shot to death Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a 23-year-old man is shot to death Wednesday night in Rockford.

Officers were called to 1600 block of Overdene Avenue 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A male victim was found shot.

The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital, but died from his wounds.

No word on a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

This marks the first murder for the City of Rockford in 2020.

