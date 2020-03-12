Breaking News
Rockford Police investigate after man shot to death Wednesday night, marking city's first murder of 2020

Rockford Police investigate after man shot to death Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Police investigate after a 23-year-old man is shot to death Wednesday night in Rockford.

Officers were called to 1600 block of Overdene Avenue 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A male victim was found shot.

The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital, but died from his wounds.

No word on a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

This marks the first murder for the City of Rockford in 2020.

