Rockford Police investigating “serious pedestrian accident”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are on the scene of a “serious pedestrian accident” on 2800 block 11th Street.
Police tweeted about the accident just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
According to police, 11th Street has been shut down between Wills and Reed Avenues.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
