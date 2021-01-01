Rockford Police investigating “serious pedestrian accident”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are on the scene of a “serious pedestrian accident” on 2800 block 11th Street.

Police tweeted about the accident just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to police, 11th Street has been shut down between Wills and Reed Avenues.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

