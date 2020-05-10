Rockford Police investigating shooting at Alpine and Charles intersection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at the intersection of Alpine and Charles Street. Officials say the northbound lane is currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll have more information as it becomes avaliable.

