ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at the intersection of Alpine and Charles Street. Officials say the northbound lane is currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area.
This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll have more information as it becomes avaliable.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Steady Warmup to Follow Near-Record Cold
- Police investigate shooting near Alpine Rd. and Charles St.
- President Trump says the government will buy $3 billion worth of meat from farmers
- Rockford Police investigating shooting at Alpine and Charles intersection
- Surfer dies in shark attack at Santa Cruz County beach
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!